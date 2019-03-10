Readers rave about preventing fall, Seattle Symphony, manhole-cover orientation, Woodland Park Zoo, spreading ashes on a beautiful day; rant about event planning, dry cleaner losing dress, scolded for looking at dogs, pop-up stolen-goods market

RAVE To Seattle utility workers who correctly orient downtown sidewalk manhole covers that are cast with maps so they accurately reflect the streets and major public buildings. They’re fun, and sometimes actually helpful, to point out to visitors.

RANT To the city [of Seattle] for allowing a recurring pop-up outdoor market of shoplifted items on the corner of Third and Pike, with booze, hair products, small electronics, etc. for sale, probably to support drug addiction.

RAVE To Woodland Park Zoo and its numerous staff and volunteers who provide interesting information about the animals. My husband and I took our grandkids and thoroughly enjoyed our four hours there! Our zoo is one of the best in the world, shown in how very healthy the animals look in natural habitats. When I was a child, visiting the zoo was free, but it’s vastly improved and worth every dime now charged for admission!

RANT To the woman in the Safeway parking lot who scolded me for looking at her car after the dogs inside barked at me. If they’re going to “tear up the upholstery” every time someone looks at them when they bark, you should consider leaving them at home.

RAVE To the Seattle Symphony and conductor, Seattle Symphony Chorale and guest pianist for their performance of “Amadeus Live.” It was a dream come true for me to hear live music along with this beloved movie. Bravo!

RANT To the dry cleaners who lost my black dress that I’d left to be cleaned to wear to my mother’s funeral. They admitted to losing the dress but refused to reimburse me for it. Bigger rant to the customer who received my dress by mistake and didn’t return it.

RAVE To the two gentlemen who appeared out of nowhere to catch my husband as he began to fall backward on an escalator, saving him from a bad fall. May you always have angels to look after you.

RANT To the so-called “adults” in my life who are incapable of committing to or putting together even a simple plan without dozens of emails to change the date, time, venue, activity or guest list. The world doesn’t revolve around you. Please, less drama, more consideration.

RAVE For the beautiful day that enticed me out to at last spread my wife’s ashes. I was guided to a spot with a view of Mount Baker, the sea and an American flag. A few moments after my private ceremony, I saw four Navy jets flying in formation. One peeled away in the missing-man salute. Coincidence, maybe, but …