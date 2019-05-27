RANT To the dreaded possibility of an electric scooter ramming into me or a fellow pedestrian that will keep me from ever planning a future visit to downtown Seattle’s attractions, restaurants and shopping.

RAVE To the owner of my old Isuzu Trooper that I bought new in 1989 and sadly sold in 2000. I was thrilled to see it on I-5 recently, and wish I could tell the owner a good story about why it doesn’t have a roof rack or how it got the dent above the windshield. Thanks for keeping it on the road — I loved driving it.