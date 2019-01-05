Readers rant about no replies, rave about free New Year's Eve dinner

RANT Rave for the person who went around Green Lake saying “Merry Christmas!” to every person she passed on Dec. 24. (It was me!) Rave for the approximately one in five people who smiled and said “Merry Christmas” back; the rest looked startled, confused, a bit afraid, or muttered something unintelligible. Rant that we live in a society where non-acquainted persons rarely acknowledge each other’s existence with a smile, a nod or a greeting, even on Christmas Eve.

RAVE To the unknown person who paid for our New Year’s Eve dinner out, such a kind and generous gesture. It was a great way for this 92- and 86-year-old couple to start 2019, thank you!