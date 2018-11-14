Readers rave about VetsAid concert and tribute to murder victim

RAVE AND RANT Rave to Joe Walsh and Friends for VetsAid concert at the Tacoma Dome. Rant to the drunk women behind us who yammered over every song in every set. It they recognize themselves in this rant I hope they consider sending $20 to a veterans cause as penance.

RAVE To the person/s that contributed to the memorial for victim Gabrielle Garcia, near where she was attacked at Seattle Center. The candle, flowers and rosary that I left in the morning on my way to work were joined by other candles and keepsakes by the time I passed by in the evening. I didn’t know Ms. Garcia, but she deserved to be remembered. Thank you for caring.