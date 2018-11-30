Readers rant about bad drivers, rave about UW and WSU football

RANT To drivers leaving half to more than one car length in front of them at a turn or light: YOU are responsible for increasing backups and bad traffic. I often see these drivers texting or on the phone (bad driver! no!). Drivers should pay attention and drive efficiently, smartly and carefully, not acting as if they’re the only car out there.

RAVE To seeing the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars at the top of the Pac 12 football standings. Hooray for both programs.