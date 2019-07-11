RANT To the Port of Seattle for scheduling jet flights constantly, all day long, so that the people living under the flight path literally don’t have one minute of solitude during the day to listen to the birds chirp or leaves on trees rustle, or, heaven forbid, silence, when out in their yards or with their windows open, trying to enjoy summer. Isn’t there anything that can be done to reduce the invasive noise we’re subjected to?

RAVE To the friendly couple with a small dog who rescued me and my 100-pound German Shepherd mix from our disabled vehicle. The woman’s parting words were “We all have to help each other.” Well said!