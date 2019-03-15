Readers rant about rude drivers, rave about free Irish CD

RANT To all my fellow drivers: when I have my turn signal on, I’m indicating that I’m changing lanes, not asking for your permission. Please do not respond with aggression and rude gestures.

RAVE Attending an Irish-music performance at Kenyon Hall, I only brought enough money for admission, and no credit card. At intermission, there were CDs for sale, and I mentioned that I’d buy one later online, as I didn’t bring money with me. The man next to me handed me the double-CD set he had bought, saying “These are for you,” and wouldn’t give me his info so I could reimburse him. What a nice thing to happen.