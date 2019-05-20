RANT To co-workers and others who discussed “Game of Thrones,” including details and spoilers, the day after the episodes aired. Some of us have young kids and can’t spare an hour and a half on a school night to watch it live. How about some respect for viewers who have to watch it another day?

RAVE To the hikers on the trail to Snow Lake for their concern and support when my husband lost his footing and tumbled down a steep hill. He was bleeding profusely from many wounds, and several people donated their first aid supplies to help stop the bleeding. Special thanks to Jason and Chris who escorted him down the mountain to our car, and to the woman who loaned him her hiking poles. He needed many staples for the wounds but is doing fine now.