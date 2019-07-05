RANT To basketball tournaments that use inexperienced referees who don’t know the rules and can’t maintain order. My ten year-old grandson came home with a concussion and a teammate broke his leg.

RAVE To the dedicated individuals who keep the hiking trails above I-90 near Lakemont in Bellevue beautifully groomed and lovely for walkers and hikers. However, rant to the dog owners who put their dog’s waste in a plastic bag and then drop the bag along the trail.