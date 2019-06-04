RANT To people who play loud music on hiking trails. People leave the city and head to the mountains for peace and quiet and to enjoy nature. If you want to listen to music, put headsets on and spare the rest of us.

RAVE To the Seattle Seawolves rugby team, providing a wonderful option for watching professional sports. Since many of us are new to rugby, it’s been exciting to learn about this fast-paced, exciting game. In addition to watching a great game, it’s wonderful to see the players taking the time to greet fans, especially the young ones, and pose for photos. They’re a welcome addition to Seattle, and I look forward to many fun years ahead attending their matches!