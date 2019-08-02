RANT to all who still continue to talk on a handheld phone and text while driving! It is against the law. Nothing can be more important than for everyone to get from point A to point B on the roads safely. By the time you’ve caused an accident that results in injury or death, it will be too late to say you’re sorry. Then, whatever you were doing on your phone will seem insignificant.

RAVE to all the thoughtful passengers on the bus who offer their seats to me when the bus is standing room only. I’m in my late 60s and now find that it’s difficult to stand in a moving vehicle. I go downtown every couple of months, and people have offered their seats without fail. Last week two people offered. To all of you kind souls who do this, thank you.