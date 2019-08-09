RANT to restaurants that do hot have hot running water in their restrooms. I really want to be able to wash my hands in hot water, but more importantly, I want the employees who prepare, cook and serve food to customers to be able to properly clean and sanitize their hands. For that to happen, hot water would need to be available. Having only cold water is not good enough! Restaurants bother to put up “employees must wash hands” signs, but what good is that if there is no hot water?

RANT & RAVE Rave to all of the drivers who offered assistance while we were waiting for a tow truck when our classic car broke down. Rant to those who yelled and screeched around the stalled car. We didn’t plan to break down, nor did we do it to inconvenience you. Please, a little civility, people!