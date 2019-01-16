Readers rant about dog at pharmacy, rave about rescued cat

RANT To the woman who let her dog lunge onto the pharmacy countertop — yuck! If your dog isn’t better trained, leave it at home. And rant to the pharmacy employee who didn’t disinfect the counter, and said “We can’t do anything about service dogs.” There was nothing indicating this was a service dog; service dogs are much better behaved.

RAVE To the kind man who went to great lengths to help a stray cat near the Fremont Troll, giving him food and shelter while trying to contact his owner. The ID chip didn’t work but social media got it done to find the owner, and the cat is home, safe and warm.