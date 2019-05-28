RANT To people who bring their non-service dogs into stores, especially grocery stores. They’re thinking only of themselves, not those with allergy to dogs, children and others who are afraid of dogs, or real service dogs. At a big-box home improvement store I saw two dogs get into a fight while I was shopping. We shouldn’t have to navigate around your dogs.

RAVE To the hikers we met on Mother’s Day on the Mount Erie trail who offered and kept a promise to lay out many arrows made of sticks to guide us to an old growth stand and back to the trailhead. It was so nice of them.