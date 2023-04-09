RANT to the obviously ill guy seated directly behind us at the Sounders game who snorted and sniffed (loudly) approximately every three seconds throughout the match. Stay home if you’re sick, or at least use a tissue. You had us awkwardly leaning forward in our seats for 90-plus minutes.

RAVE to the people who helped when I tripped and fell in downtown Seattle. Someone got napkins to contain my nosebleed, someone gave water and sat with me, and someone else sat with me until I was fully recovered, cleaned up and able to return to my day. The kindness of strangers goes a long way in making the world just a little bit better!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all of the adorable dogs and their respectful owners who walk by my home and landscaping in Seattle. I love dogs! Rant to the dog owners who allow their pets to poop directly on top of my landscaping plants. Even though some may try to clean it up, it leaves behind a disgusting smear that often kills off part of the plant.

RANT to Seattle drivers who haven’t realized that most of the neighborhood intersections are uncontrolled. You don’t get to blast through these intersections just because you don’t have a stop sign. You have to yield to drivers already in the intersection or those coming from the right.

RAVE to the scale attendants at the King County Factoria transfer station. This might not be the most pleasant work environment, situated in a smelly location and drafty office outside the entrance to the transfer station, but every time I use the facility, I am struck by the friendly, courteous and pleasant demeanor the employees there always show me. Government service at its best!

RANT for the drivers education program that has given a passing grade to so many clueless drivers. Commuting through Seattle to Bellevue everyday has become a very stressful commute. Is everyone colorblind and can’t tell when a light turns red versus green? People are so oblivious to their surroundings and the rules of the road.

Advertising

RANT to the U.S. Postal Service for deteriorating delivery service. Multiple times in recent months, USPS has returned mail to the sender marked “undeliverable” despite the mail being correctly and legibly addressed, and affixed with the proper amount of postage. This all while you continue to raise postage rates multiple times a year. Shame on you!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the people stealing J-Rod bobbleheads from under kids’ seats at the Mariners game. Two of my children were at a recent game (in separate groups). My oldest son’s bobblehead was taken. Then, my youngest son almost lost his to an older man claiming the bobblehead under my son’s seat was his. What kind of person does that?! Rave to the boys’ baseball coach (and chaperone for the night) who gave up his own bobblehead so my son’s friend didn’t go home empty-handed. My oldest, on the other hand, came home without one. Shame on whoever took it!

RANT to anyone, after three years of COVID, who disparages another person’s decision to wear a mask in public. It doesn’t hurt you, and in fact probably helps protect you. More tolerance, less judgment, please.