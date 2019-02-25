Readers rant about servers touching silverware, rave about nail salons

RANT To restaurant staff who set the tables handling the silverware by touching the parts we put into our mouths. Many of these people also collect unsanitary money, credit cards and dirty dishes. Yuck! How about using the handles?

RAVE To all the people who work in nail salons, probably for minimum wage (although I tip generously). Most are from foreign countries, and instead of tapping on my stupid phone, I try to ask them about themselves and their families. They put up with our ugly legs and feet and mangled fingers and for a time, they make us feel like kings and queens!