RANT To the woman driving too fast down Queen Anne Hill, passing three bicyclists by too close a margin. She didn’t gain anything because we all caught up with her at the stop light at the bottom. She may remember me; I’m the middle-age lady on a bike who tapped on her window and told her how scared I was when she passed so close to me. Would you put your sister or mom or daughter in danger like that? Please slow down and give bicycle riders room for safety.

RAVE To a local chocolate company that goes above Fair Trade certification with Fair For Life certification, which pays cocoa farmers an additional premium on top of their base pay so they get paid enough for their cocoa that they don’t need to utilize child labor, and can invest back into their communities.