RANT To SeaTac Airport for the security line that extended the length of the terminal and over the skybridge, with empty screening stations at TSA Precheck and Clear. Some people don’t travel often enough to pay for pricey pre-screening, so are we condemned to travel like cattle? My tax dollars pay for the airport and TSA, even if I didn’t pay for PreCheck or Clear.

RAVE To Cougar Mountain Zoo, a neighborhood gem just off I-90. We hadn’t visited for years and had a great day there recently. The mini-lectures by the rangers or docents every half-hour helped us learn more about the birds and animals, from the shrieking crane, to the “conspiracy of lemurs” to the darling wallabies.