Readers rant about stolen mascot falcon, rave about Seattle Children's Museum staff during crisis

RANT To the West Point Academy cadets who stole and injured one of the Air Force Academy mascot falcons. They should face theft charges and be expelled.

RAVE To Seattle Children’s Museum staff for keeping us safe during the Nov. 2 horrific domestic violence attack on a woman in the food court. When the emergency alarm sounded, the staff very calmly and efficiently guided all of us, children, parents and grandparents, into an obviously predetermined shelter-in-place area, where SPD had requested we stay until the all-clear. Staff reassured us and kept us apprised on the ongoing events as they received communications, and kept the children oblivious to the goings-on.