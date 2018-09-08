Readers rant about safe injection sites, rave about effective city staff

RANT To the City Council’s idea to fund “safe injection” sites when the city doesn’t have enough money to repair the Magnolia Bridge.

RAVE To the remarkable and underappreciated fix-it folks at the city who, upon receiving notice of illegal dumping and a streetlight shining in our window, dealt with both within a reasonable time frame, effectively and professionally. Thank you!