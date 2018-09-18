Readers rant about driving traffic reporters, rave about PBS promotion

RANT To the early-morning weekday newscast that has a reporter and driver traversing around the area telling us how traffic is flowing. They can show us how things are going from inside the television studio, not out on the road. What a waste of gas and time. Can’t they find something else for that reporter/driver to do?

RAVE To our local PBS station for the amazing packages they put together. I gave $5 a month to support an incredible Rick Steves episode and got a book and program, PLUS online streaming of PBS shows. Thanks, PBS, for providing educational and entertaining content for so many years!