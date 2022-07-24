RANT to the adult couple hauling off large driftwood from Lowman Beach Park in West Seattle on Sunday. There are many benefits to leaving logs on the beach including providing marine habitat. You may be unaware but this activity depletes a public resource and is also against the law. There are, however, legal ways to harvest driftwood on Washington beaches. I suggest researching this before your next salvage operation.

RAVE to the log truck driver who stopped on Highway 101 north of Aberdeen to save a frightened bunny that was shaking in the middle of the road. Thank you for showing compassion to an animal that needed a little help, my wife and I were very moved by your kindness.

RANT to bikers who ride ‘no hands’ on the busy Burke-Gilman Trail. If you need both hands to open your energy bar, check your cell or simply stretch, pull over. I suspect you’re just showing off. Most of us can ride that way, but we don’t because we know it’s unsafe.

RAVE to a helpful ferry passenger. This week, our adult son was catching the Bremerton ferry and had a problem with his Orca card. He is autistic, so this situation put him into a panic. A very generous, kind woman took notice and bought him a ticket. He was very relieved and thankful, as are we, his parents!

RANT to all those drivers who drive slowly holding up a line of traffic only to speed up by 10, 15 or even 20 mph when they reach a stretch of highway with a passing lane. Once the passing lane ends, they slow again after keeping far too many frustrated drivers behind stuck behind them for the next stretch of highway. This is so common it’s almost universal behavior. Is it intentional with malice? Or, more likely, simply a lack of self awareness and courtesy?

RAVE to the kind man who picked up my bill at a big-box store in West Seattle. I was so embarrassed to have forgotten my wallet and my mobile payment wouldn’t work. He said, “I’ve read about this happening to others and always wanted to do it for someone, and this is my turn.” I’m watching for mine!

RANT to what I feel is the news media’s seemingly exaggerated stories on the effects of inflation on grocery prices. I am an early-80-year-old retiree living on a fixed income, and I find that the grocery products on my normal shopping list have remained basically the same price as before this current inflation period. I still get good sale prices and my grocery budget has not changed to any degree during this period. Milk and eggs, for example, have remained exactly the same at my store. We have never purchased a lot of junk food. Maybe I’m just a good shopper!

RAVE to the King County Metro employee who helped me get to the right bus stop so I could use Trailhead Direct on Sunday morning. I was able to meet up with my friends and enjoy a nice hike up Mount Si!

RANT to the big-box home improvement store in Bothell that touts celebrating veterans with a discount on their purchases, then excludes those who do not have a smartphone, even when they’re registered with the store as a vet. To require that you buy a smartphone to be “thanked” is discriminatory. Not everyone wants or needs a smartphone. The “old” system was fairer and worked well for the veteran customer. Shame on you!

RAVE to the hardworking volunteers and all involved in organizing the Mukilteo Garden & Quilt Tour after a pandemic hiatus. The creativity and fruits of labor of quilters and gardeners alike were on full display, truly breathtaking and bringing joy to all those fortunate enough to attend.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the dog owners who let their animals run through and defecate in the newly restored meadows and rain gardens at the Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. Hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of hard-earned dollars went into enhancing this wonderful community space. Rave to responsible dog owners who obey the leash laws and understand the meaning of community!

RANT to the folks that put signs advertising their garage sales but do not include dates. I’ve been on many wild goose chases only to discover the sign was left up from a previous sale. And a second rant to those folks who don’t remove those signs after their sales.