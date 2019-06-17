By

RANT There are two post offices in my West Seattle neighborhood, and by early Sunday afternoon, the drive-up mailboxes at both locations were stuffed to overflowing. Things fell out when I tried to put an envelope in. There are no other options at those sites and all the street-corner boxes have been removed. What the heck?

RAVE I visited the Seattle waterfront Saturday, and wow! No background roar of viaduct traffic, lines of sight to our modern downtown opened up, and a feeling of open space. This is really going to be something to enjoy and be proud of when it’s completed.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

