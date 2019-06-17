RANT There are two post offices in my West Seattle neighborhood, and by early Sunday afternoon, the drive-up mailboxes at both locations were stuffed to overflowing. Things fell out when I tried to put an envelope in. There are no other options at those sites and all the street-corner boxes have been removed. What the heck?
RAVE I visited the Seattle waterfront Saturday, and wow! No background roar of viaduct traffic, lines of sight to our modern downtown opened up, and a feeling of open space. This is really going to be something to enjoy and be proud of when it’s completed.
