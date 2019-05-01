RANT To TV and radio news providers who aggressively seek out and confront distraught victims and family members immediately after every tragedy, repeatedly showing sobbing, grief-choked people in shock who should be respected and left alone. This isn’t news, it’s sensationalism and exploitation.
RAVE To whoever planted all the flowering spring bulbs along the Olympic Discovery Trail on the Olympic Peninsula. The flowers are lovely and a joy to behold.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.