RANT To TV and radio news providers who aggressively seek out and confront distraught victims and family members immediately after every tragedy, repeatedly showing sobbing, grief-choked people in shock who should be respected and left alone. This isn’t news, it’s sensationalism and exploitation.

RAVE To whoever planted all the flowering spring bulbs along the Olympic Discovery Trail on the Olympic Peninsula. The flowers are lovely and a joy to behold.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

