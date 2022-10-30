RANT to the so-called humans who kick over mushrooms just because they can. If you want to kick a mushroom, go to your local grocery store. Don’t be a mushroom bully. Live and let live.

RAVE to the OL Reign for a great season and Shield win. Looking forward to next season! Get well soon, Tobin Heath!

RANT to the skull, skeleton and bone things all over the place. Skulls are gross. The bones of people are on the inside for a reason. The good parts are on the outside.

RAVE to those going all out to make this Halloween special for kids. It’s been a rough couple of years, and your decorations and participation bring much-needed joy and a lifetime of memories.

RANT to drivers who leave way too much space between them and the car in front of them at red lights. It can create problems for drivers behind you especially in turn lanes when there is limited space. I see people usually looking at their phones and stopping way too far back. Pay attention and as long as you can see the rear wheels of the car in front, you should have plenty of room in case you need to move over to the other lane. Be considerate of other drivers, please.

RAVE to the good-hearted King County Metro bus drivers and motorists who stop for the ducks crossing the street from Green Lake Park. Of course, they could fly across, but hey, it’s Seattle and the humans here don’t mind if they just waddle across the street! Another rave to the kind drivers who also obey the law and stop to let (human) pedestrians cross at unmarked intersections.

RAVE to helpful grocery store customers. I use the electric carts that are in the grocery stores. The stores are so large that walking around is painful. Rave to all the folks who ask if I need something that might be out of my reach. Rave to the man who saw me ride up to my car to unload my groceries. He offered to take the cart back into the store so I would not have to return it and then walk back. People can be so kind.

RAVE to the manager of a Bellingham nursery who designed planters from the greenery and flowers I had purchased and delivered them to my new house and declined to charge for his time and labor. He said they were a “welcome to the neighborhood” housewarming gift.

RAVE to the Alderwood department store saleswoman who walked my 93-year-old mother to her car after she exchanged a sweater that she recently received for her birthday.

RAVE to the two wonderful men who helped me get to our nosebleed seats at the Seahawks-Falcons game. It was my first in-person game after all these years of being a fan. I was quite overwhelmed at how much higher up we had to go and they asked if I needed help, each took an elbow and got me the rest of the way, with encouraging words all the way up. I so appreciated your kindness! Thank you both!