Readers rant about unleashed dog, rave about lighted sidewalk
RANT To the woman whose dog knocked me down while I was riding my bicycle in the park, ruining an otherwise splendid sunny Sunday in Seattle. The dog was just being a dog, but should legally be on a leash. The woman’s angry, defensive reaction and throwing expletives at me when I pointed this out makes it obvious she knew she was in error. Please learn to be a good citizen.
RAVE To the thoughtful neighbor who hung a motion-activated light over a very uneven, gnarly stretch of sidewalk. After dark it was an accident waiting to happen, but no more. Thank you!
