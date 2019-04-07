RANT To the woman with her leashed dog who relentlessly stalked a pair of mallard ducks in a public garden. The ducks were probably a mating pair and were trying to lead you and your dog away from their nest. Please find another way to amuse your dog or, if you can’t stop harassing urban wildlife for the sake of entertainment, at least have the decency to leave those poor ducks alone when their chicks arrive.

RAVE To volunteers who spend their Saturday morning cleaning and maintaining Deadhorse Canyon/Lakeridge Park every third Saturday of the month. Many are regular volunteers, and two little goats joined in recently to clear blackberries. Deadhorse Canyon is an absolute jewel of native wildland park and it’s largely through the dedicated work of neighborhood volunteers that this lovely place is cleaned of trash and invasive plants.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the beauty of the Puget Sound region. Rant to rents so high I have to move to eastern Washington so I can afford a place to live.

RAVE My wallet fell out of my purse into a parking lot while I was loading groceries into my car, and none of the cards etc. in the wallet had my phone number. Lo and behold a lovely young couple, baby in tow, brought it all the way from Monroe to my senior living apartment in downtown Seattle and left it at the desk for me. Their act of kindness was shared with many people, and all agreed, it made our day.

RANT For the two construction workers rolling and smoking the biggest joint I’ve ever seen while chillaxing on the bench in front of my Pike Place Market shop, then giving me serious attitude when I politely pointed to one of the many “No Smoking” signs and said what they were doing wasn’t allowed. Also rant to me for not having the gumption to follow them back to their work site to tell their boss they smoked their lunch.

RANT AND RAVE Tiny rant to the thrift-store volunteers in one of Seattle’s nicer neighborhoods who gave me a skeptical look when I mentioned that I always bring my nicer items to donate there. Yes, I realize that I look like a bag lady to some people, but how nice does one have to dress to drop off a donation? Over the years your thrift store has raised hundreds of dollars from items I’ve donated. A big rave to people who volunteer/work at all do-good thrift stores and give me the opportunity to donate to excellent causes I believe in.

RAVE To the recent improvements to the wonderful Denny Park. In winter, there were beautiful blue and white lights and now there are hundreds of daffodils. The park has been overlooked for years but now it’s so welcoming.