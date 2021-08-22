RANT to all the dog owners who are either preoccupied on their phones or are just oblivious to where their dog is peeing/doing their business. Would you like it if someone’s dog peed on your vegetables? Why on earth would you let your dog pee on someone’s vegetable garden?! Pay attention to your dogs, and be kind to your neighbors who spent a lot of time growing vegetables for their families.

RAVE to the couple who took a chance and gave two strangers a ride to the ferry back to Seattle from Kitsap Forest Theater. We were going to call a Lyft, but we didn’t have cell service.

RANT to the day-and-night, never-ending stream of UPS, FedEx, Amazon Prime, DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and the hordes of other unmarked delivery trucks and vehicles. They stop in the middle of the street and block driveways, crosswalks and any other place they decide it’s in their individual convenience to deliver or pick up parcels, food and people with zero concern for safety, weather, congestion or courtesy of anyone else. This practice has gotten way out of control. Stop already!

RAVE (preemptively) to the Seattle mayoral candidate who pledges a citywide day of education entitled: “Your turn signal: Where is it? How is it properly used?” Our quality of life will improve overnight.

RANT to people who feel that they need to bring their dogs to crowded farmers markets. It is hard enough to walk through and enjoy the booths with all the people congregating. Having to try to maneuver around small, large and yes, even dogs in strollers, is absolutely ridiculous. Believe me, your dog does not look happy, especially in the hot sun. Please, leave them at home!

RAVE to University of Washington’s drive-thru coronavirus testing! These folks are so overwhelmed with so many folks showing up for testing as the other sites close, but they are always friendly, quick to smile, helpful with the tests, supportive of kids testing themselves — and the turnaround time for the results is so quick! We are so lucky to have this important resource available with such a great staff!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the city of Seattle for requiring back-in parking in the lot next to MOHAI. Why does it matter? I was shocked to find a $47 ticket for parking the “wrong way,” as did at least 10 other cars in this small surface lot. Rave to me for pointing this out to someone as they parked their car so they could avoid a similar ticket.

RAVE to the 911 responders in North Seattle and the UW Medicine emergency department health care workers whose effective CPR and extraordinary medical skills saved my husband’s life last month. Meanwhile, they treated me and my family with the utmost kindness.