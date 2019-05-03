RANT To whoever came during the night and dug up 40 white geraniums from the flower beds at the entry to our Mill Creek neighborhood, destroying what would have been a beautiful cascade of red and white color for our residents and neighbors to enjoy all summer. It won’t be easy replacing them.

RAVE Thanks to the dental lab for my gum surgery and dentures at no charge, and to my dentist for putting it all together. Now this old U.S. Navy veteran can eat steak again, and I smile a lot.