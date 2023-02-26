RAVE to the Lake City mail carrier who found the sender of the card sent simply to “Mom.” My daughter is extremely grateful and I now have my beautiful birthday card. Thank you so much for your diligence!

RANT that purportedly more environmentally responsible products, such as plant-based meat substitutes, still come packaged in plastics of dubious recyclability. One’s physical health may benefit, but it is deceptive to try to point out benefits for the environment that might just be commercial sleight-of-hand.

RAVE to those who care for the sidewalks along Ballard Avenue Northwest. The voids in the sidewalks around the trees have been a real hazard for years. I know because I’ve fallen because of one. They’ve now been filled with a hard but porous mix that makes them flush to the adjoining sidewalk and allow water to percolate to the trees. Many thanks for a real improvement to the urban environment. Let’s continue the efforts to fix sidewalks all across the city so people can walk safely!

RANT to the cyclists who choose to ride on the main roads instead of on the adjacent bike trails. I live in Shoreline and within this month, I’ve seen at least three cyclists choosing to ride in the bike lane on Aurora Avenue North instead of on the Interurban Trail. I’m a cyclist and appreciate the trail that the city has worked so hard to add and get the bikes off the roads. Why do these cyclists want to risk not being seen and possibly getting hit?

RAVE to the drivers near Green Lake who stopped to let my daughter and her older dog cross the street. It was their last walk together and she was beyond thankful for the kindness.

RANT to tip-shaming software that asks for a tip when using cards to pay, especially when it’s for counter service or concessions. The worker’s job is to hand me the packaged sandwich, canned beverage or whatever, and doesn’t seem to involve great sacrifice or service. Although I tip generously for full-service restaurants, in other situations, I will unapologetically select the “No Tip” option or pay cash.

RAVE to a kind person. While walking in to an Issaquah wholesale club on Valentine’s Day, a youngish man I did not know passed me and said, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” Little did he know my husband had passed away recently and I really needed something to feel good about. He made my day.

RANT to Washington state’s road litter and condition of rest stops. I just returned home to Washington from a 1,250-mile Southern California road trip. Sadly Washington comes in a dismal third place to California and Oregon in the control of road litter and the condition of the rest stops. The first thing you see on I-5 after crossing the Columbia River from Oregon is the amount of litter next to the “Welcome to Washington” sign. Washington can and should do much better.

RAVE to the group of snowshoeing ladies who invited me to join them on Snoqualmie Pass last weekend. You all were so friendly (when I really needed it), I’m just sorry I had to leave before the al fresco fondue!