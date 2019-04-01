RANT To Light Rail stations for having escalators that are often out of service and elevators that are so full of urine and garbage they can’t be used. Metro Transit buses make for a longer trip, but are easier for those of us who need help with accessibility.

RAVE To Seattle Mariner Dee Gordon for his amazing full page Seattle Times ad in honor of Ichiro’s retirement. His respect for the player and person came through loud and clear, and it’s obvious he shares the same values and integrity as Ichiro. What great role models for young people.