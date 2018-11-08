Readers rave about election staff, rant about Seahawks end zone celebration
RAVE Thank you to the anonymous people who process the ballots voters cast. Without their hard work, long hours and dedication to making sure every ballot is accounted for, the system wouldn’t work. They’re the foundation our electoral system rests on.
RANT To Seahawks receivers for their arrogant end zone celebration. If they transferred their energy into the game itself, they might have won! Practice fundamentals, not arrogance.
