Readers rant about rule-breaking cyclists, rave about KCLS

RANT To cyclists who ride on city streets and ignore stop signs and red lights. Even if you’re willing to risk your own safety, relying on drivers to obey the laws that you don’t, you’re putting others in danger, and you give cyclists in general a bad name. How safe would you feel if everyone, cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, chose this behavior?

RAVE To King County Libraries for their generous policies for disabled people. I have mobility issues and difficulty walking. The library allows an extended amount of time for disabled patrons to pick up books on hold and return checked out books. Thanks for making it easier for us to access library materials!