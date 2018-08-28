Rant to talking during Ed Sheeran concert, rave for Sammamish Symphony

RANT To the people in the suite behind our seats who didn’t stop talking during the Ed Sheeran concert. During the one song where he asked for quiet, the only thing people in our area heard was the talking from the suite. We came to listen, and were so disappointed.

RAVE To the Sammamish Symphony for their free performance at the Village Theater in Issaquah for groups of volunteers for charitable organizations. As very grateful listeners, we applaud them and the sponsors who make this event possible every year.