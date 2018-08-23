Readers rant about cruel comment about elderly dog, rave about returned wallet

RANT To the coward who hissed “euthanize” under his breath while I was walking my elderly dog. This time of our lives is hard enough without you chiming in. How can people be so cruel?

RAVE To the honest, trustworthy and moral person who restored my faith in humankind. When I lost my wallet on the Light Rail, I dreaded the hours it would take canceling my accounts and fighting to regain my stolen identity. I chuckled sarcastically when my wife suggested I report it to lost and found, and I laughed outright when the kind gentleman at the King County Metro office cheerfully said, “Who knows? There are still some honest people out there!” Luckily, he was right and I was wrong.