RANT to the crow who followed me from the bus to my apartment building, swooping down and smacking me in the back of the head three times! I’ve seen this when you’re nesting, but why now? At least it gave the people the cars waiting at the stoplight a good laugh. I’d been having a bad day anyway. And I like crows!

RANT to a major coffee chain for not offering eggnog lattes for the second consecutive holiday season. I gave them a pass last year due to COVID-19 (even though other coffee places had eggnog lattes), but this year they get a rant.

RAVE to the upscale restaurant with a marina near Magnolia Bluff that honored my $50 gift certificate from 1998!

RANT to Christmas cards. I just don’t understand why some folks only have pictures of their grandchildren on their Christmas cards. It would be great to see the whole family.

RANT to all the people who rant here and rave to those who don’t.

RAVE to the second-place candidates in the general election. Thank you for giving voters a choice and for not allowing the office you sought to be yet another of the far too many uncontested races this cycle. It’s never easy to put your name out there, but it’s even braver in our current political environment. Regardless of the outcome, we thank you, your family and friends, and your supporters.

RANT to the city of Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app. Nearly a month ago, I submitted a request for repair of three streetlights on our block. So far, it is still very dark out there. It’s dangerous as we are right across the street from a park so there are no lights on either side of the street.

RAVE to the server Amanda at a cafe in Lakewood who saw my wife was crying and, without hesitation, gave her a big hug. We had just put our dog down and went to get lunch to distract ourselves but she was overcome with sadness and the hug was just what was needed and told us we came to the right place.

RANT to restaurants all over Seattle. People, it’s cold outside. If your customers are sitting around in winter coats with their hands tucked into their armpits, it’s time to turn on some heat. And please, heat your bathrooms! There are two places this weekend that were so cold I will never go back. I can deal with slow service and screwed up orders, but not while I’m getting frostbitten.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to a Kirkland grocery store for finally installing self-checkout. Rant to the persnickety software that makes it near impossible to check out without help from a worker, even with just a couple of items.