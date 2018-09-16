Readers rave about bike path on 520, Mariners fans, ride home, free shoes; rant about trees cut down, speeding cyclists, nosy parent-shamer

RAVE To a young shoe salesman at a downtown store, who, after not being able to find a pair of walking shoes that appealed to my 88-year-old mother, took his lunch break and walked her to another store. With the help of that store’s shoe department and manager my mother found a pair of safe walking shoes that she liked, but they were significantly out of her budget. The salesman from the first store who’d brought her there offered to make up the difference, and that generous offer was matched by the second store, who made a gift of the shoes to my mother. Mom is ever so grateful and both landmark stores deserve a rave for customer service above and beyond.

RANT To the person at the beach who lectured me on protecting my baby from the sun, claiming to be an expert. She even asked other people at the park if they were “offended” at me exposing my almost-1-year-old to the sun! Of course before our outing I’d put lots of sunscreen on him. She caught me off-guard; I wish I’d told her she has no right to tell me how to take care of my child and to mind her own business and get a life.

RAVE To the two sweet ladies to took me home to get my extra keys when I was stranded at Golden Gardens after I locked my keys in my car. They wouldn’t accept gas money, but luckily I had some delicious, just-purchased bakery treats to give them.

RANT To the adult cyclists who knocked over a child on a bike when they sped by him on Lake Washington Boulevard on Bicycle Sunday. They came back to see if he was OK, but still, his grandma was not pleased! Pedestrians, pooches and families have the right of way over the speeding cyclists.

RAVE To the friendly Seattle Mariners fans we meet when traveling to other ballparks around the country. We love seeing the ballparks but meeting friendly fans makes the trips awesome!

RANT To cranky restaurant patrons who flinch when called “sweetheart” etc. Chill out, laugh it off and be grateful you’re able to enjoy dining with good friends.

RAVE For people who actually stop at stop signs!

RANT To our new neighbors for cutting down four mature fir trees. Maybe they didn’t notice the word “forest” in the neighborhood name or the merlins raising a family in one of the trees? Not a great way to introduce yourself to the community and make new friends.

RAVE To the new bicycle-pedestrian path along the Highway 520 Lake Washington bridge. It’s nice and wide with killer views, especially the little park on the lid. The concrete is far from smooth and the many expansion joints are little speed bumps for cyclists, but that does slow down the speeders.