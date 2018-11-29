Readers rant about crazy South Lake Union traffic, rave about housing subsidy

RANT To crazy traffic behaviors around the busy South Lake Union neighborhood. Lack of enforcement has people trying more and more daring moves, like turning left from the far-right lane of four-lane one-way Stewart Street. Recently I witnessed a situation where a half-dozen pedestrians were almost mowed down as they were legally crossing. Seattle Police, please show up and enforce laws before a tragedy occurs.

RAVE To HUD, DSHS, Seattle Housing Authority, and all those involved in managing the vital programs for housing. I’m so very thankful for my housing subsidy that they help make possible.