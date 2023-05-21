RANT to the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Public Utilities for not telling us they were running fire hydrant tests on our block the other day. We know you won’t be reimbursing us for plumber charges and ruined towels and linens from all the brown, icky water. This is something to use the ALERT system for! Double rant to neighbors who knew or surmised and didn’t share with their neighbors. Triple rant to Seattle Public Utilities for saying a “water quality inspector” would be in touch to advise about water safety and related issues. Eight hours later — nothing.

RAVE to the construction workers on the Shoreline light rail. My partner had a medical emergency and pulled off the freeway near their site. They cared for his humanity, lent him a coat in the pouring rain, called the on-site medical worker, and waited with him for 911. We are sincerely grateful for their quick and kind actions.

RANT to ME for being a jerk in the Sky Nursery parking lot the other day. I was turning left to head toward the exit, going around a car stopped by the entrance (for loading, I thought) and I didn’t see the oncoming car, also stopped, until I was already committed. THEN I noticed you were both stopped for pedestrians entering/exiting the store. I’m going to blame the heady scent of the still-blooming lilac I’d just bought for my complete misreading of the situation.

RAVE to Patrick, a kind stranger, who gave me a ride from the West Seattle Home Depot to my home to retrieve a spare auto key fob when I mistakenly locked my fob in the car. His kindness saved me a lot of time and a cab ride and enabled me to get to my dentist appointment at UW on time. Thank you again, Patrick.

RANT to restaurants that purport on their menu that a dish comes with caramelized onions, but instead it disappointingly arrives with grilled or sauteed onions.

RAVE to Seattle for hosting a Day of Service recently! Thanks to those who signed up to help or who pick up trash at your local bus stop any day. Bus stops without shelters are not maintained and could surely use your help. Thanks, Seattle!

RAVE to the young couple who paid for our dinner. A few weeks ago, my husband and I were having dinner with another couple at a wonderful Mexican restaurant called Cava Azul. When it was time to pay the bill, we were informed that the couple, who were sitting beside us, had paid our bill! What a lovely surprise! We are so appreciative. I want to thank them and yes, I believe that there are more good people in the world than bad.

RANT to the decision-makers who decided to put sidewalks on both sides of the Aurora Bridge making it the scariest quarter-mile of driving in Seattle.