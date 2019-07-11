RANT To the City for issuing construction permits to three large projects within a block and a half in a residential neighborhood. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5 to 6 days a week, we’re subjected to loud demolition and construction noise that often shakes the houses. Trees in parking strips have been damaged by large trucks and we have lost 70% of our on-street parking.

RAVE To the Good Samaritan that started CPR on my husband at Sea-Tac Airport before aid arrived. Bless you from the bottom of my heart. You saved a life and I am so very grateful.