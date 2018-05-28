Readers rant about consignment store policy, rave about airline passengers

RANT To the consignment store snobs who wouldn’t take the time to look at my car full of my deceased mother-in-law’s antique furniture. They asked if I had any “approvals,” which I didn’t.  They won’t accept or look at anything unless it has “approvals” by photos emailed to them before they will accept or look at anything.

RAVE To the two passengers on our flight to Seattle who traded seats with me and my daughter because of our medical issues. We are so appreciative. Unfortunately, the airline agent was dismissive and didn’t even try to be accommodating.

