RAVE to the bicyclists commuting downtown who are starting to show a glimmer of post-pandemic fashion! During my commute in the past week, I have spotted a man in slacks with a leather belt; several men with nice collared summer shirts including a man in a lovely yellow shirt with a mustard-colored bag. Even the rental-biker with a rumpled sport coat and old-fashioned briefcase was making an effort. A lovely change from the typical outfit of yesterday’s T-shirt or Tour de France-style Lycra.

RANT to Sea-Tac Airport’s international arrivals experience. Arriving from an international flight has never been a sublime experience, but Sea-Tac’s new international arrival hall reaches a new low. Not only do arriving passengers get to circumambulate half the airport after one or more long flights, but they also get to waste time waiting for checked luggage, then waste more time standing in line for passport control. The only passengers who save the advertised amount of time with this new arrival hall are those who arrive domestically and have no need of it.

RAVE to all the boaters and kayakers who always wear life jackets. It is much more “cool” to survive an accident and be rescued alive with your life jacket on than to be pulled from the water lifeless. I sadly witnessed this exact situation in Seaside, Oregon, on Labor Day and it was a very sobering site for everyone on the beach that day.

RANT to the dog owners on Alki Beach for allowing their dogs to run free while chasing gulls and cranes. I believe that is why there are signs stating “no dogs on the beach!”

RAVE to a helpful driver. A few weeks ago, when my husband and I were on the way to Virginia Mason for my surgery, we heard a loud noise coming from the car. As we exited the freeway, we realized that we had a very flat tire. By the time we found a safe place to pull off the road, the tire was in shreds. As he started to get the spare and jack out of the truck, along came a wonderful man who pitched in to help us. We were soon on our way, thanks to him. We are so grateful to the stranger who helped to make a stressful situation so much easier for us. Many, many thanks.

RANT to bicyclists on Lake Washington Boulevard. They ride in bunches rather than single file, never stop for pedestrians, fly through stop signs as if they’re in drag races and never learned how to use the three basic hand signals. The next time you “roll” through that four-way stop without looking or pause, pray that a car didn’t have the right of way first.

RAVE to campers who cancel their Washington State Parks campground reservations when their plans change. I was able to grab a Deception Pass campsite reservation at the very, very last minute because someone was kind enough to cancel theirs. I had a great time crossing off this bucket-list camping trip. Camper, thank you so much for thinking of others when your plans fell through!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Seattle Parks and Recreation for acknowledging the explosive popularity of pickleball with a comprehensive plan to develop more courts. Pickleball is, after all, our state sport. Rant to Seattle Parks and Recreation for being unwilling to try a low-cost way to add pickleball courts immediately (increasing the number by 50% at one site). They can surely evolve to a tennis-pickleball-coexistence court design that many smaller cities have successfully adopted.