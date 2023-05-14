RAVE to Fort Flagler Park rangers, members of the Marrowstone Island community, family members and Emily and Carlos who generously gave up their time in the search for our rescue dog who bolted from our car and disappeared in the woods.

RANT to the big box store in Greenwood that hasn’t had a working elevator since before Christmas. Additionally, their cart escalators have been broken for over two years, so it’s impossible for customers who have a cart full of groceries to utilize both floors. Get it fixed!

RAVE to stores that will still accept expired coupons if you tried to pick up a product they were out of before they expired and are now available. Most businesses got rid of handing out rain checks.

RANT to car owners who are irked when taxed to help maintain our roads. If you really want to stick it to the state, start commuting or day-tripping by bicycle! So far, no tabs for bikes … then, you can redirect your comments to clueless drivers.

RAVE to all the teachers, administrators and PTA at Tiffany Park Elementary in Renton. My son is so proud to be a Tiffany Park Tiger! The office staff and teachers are great and the spring social was such fun. Thank you all for a job well done!

RANT to the middle schoolers at the grocery store on Madison cursing and yelling as they trot in with their Crocs, sweatpants, and sports jerseys. Please be quieter. I go there every day at that time and am bombarded with these young goobers. PLEASE FIX THIS.

RAVE to the folks who are watching disabled parking spots so closely. Please remember that there are some people with health conditions that you may not be able to tell why they are parking in those spots. We have a family member whose chronic neurological condition makes it so they may be able to walk into an establishment fine, but in five minutes may not be able to walk to get back to the car. We appreciate grace and holding judgment.

RANT to my neighbor who has two dogs. Your dogs are not treated as members of your family. When you went on vacation your dogs barked from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for three weeks. They had no toys and were kept in a shed. I hear your dogs crying. You’re an awful human. May you be reincarnated as a dog with the worst dog owner on the planet.

RAVE to the driver who waved a thank you when I left room so they could make a left turn at Southwest Rose Street and 35th Avenue Southwest.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to people who listen to a voicemail message before calling back on a “missed call.” Rant to people who call back with the greeting, “Sorry I missed your call. What’s up?” without listening to the message, which I now have to repeat and which, if they’d heard, might already have the answer!