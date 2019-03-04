Readers rant about stopping in crosswalks, rave about clearing the sidewalk

RANT To drivers who don’t stop at a red light until their car is in the marked crosswalk, and also to drivers who take a right on red without stopping as the law requires.

RAVE To neighbors who rake their sidewalks to clear soggy, slippery leaves and sticks and branches that walkers could trip on in the dark. It’s good exercise to get out and rake and it helps everyone walk safely. Double-rave if you also prune bushes and low-hanging branches for strollers, wheelchairs, extra-tall walkers and runners, and giving drivers a clear line of sight to safely navigate corners.