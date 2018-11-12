Readers rave about Seattle Sounders, rant about stolen Fremont sign

RAVE To the Seattle Sounders for an exhilarating season. Cheers to Coach Brian Schmetzer for leading a team that consistently demonstrates sportsmanship, passion, persistence, and humanity, much appreciated by this primary teacher. Our kids are watching and we thank you for leading by example.

RANT To the woman who recently stole the “Center of the Universe” sign from Fremont. Really, you had to break the post, stuff it in your car, and drive off with a beloved icon of this quirky community? What were you thinking? A Seattle Police report has been filed, and there’s a video of the theft. A reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the art piece. Bring it back now.