RANT Who would ever know that Seattle has a law against fireworks? The noise was relentless Thursday evening, coming from all directions. We live a few blocks from a Seattle Police Department Precinct; where were they?

RAVE We attended our first Star-Spangled Spectacular presented by the Seattle Wind Symphony and Symphony Chorus at Benaroya Hall on July 3rd. It was an outstanding tribute to our veterans and our country’s diverse heritage. What a wonderful free gift to the community! May it continue for many years to come.