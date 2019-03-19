Readers rant about careless lane changing drivers, rave about paper and biodegradable grocery bags

RANT To people in traffic that imagine they’re entitled to change lanes, forcing other drivers to take evasive action because they just flipped on their turn signal. The DOL website for Washington state lays out the rules specifically; before changing lanes, drivers must carefully ensure there are no vehicles in the lane you want to enter. It’s not your inalienable right to change lanes whenever you want.

RAVE To grocery stores who no longer use plastic bags at checkout, and to stores who provide biodegradable bags for produce.