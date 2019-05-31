RANT Though many fans and players at Mariners games remove their caps for “God Bless America,” it’s not required and people shouldn’t be criticized if they don’t. As a veteran I stand for the national anthem and remove my cap, but it’s not necessary for “God Bless America.” It’s bad enough that some people don’t understand that we rise and men remove their hats in respect to “The Star Spangled Banner,” and that so few people seem to know the words of our national anthem.

RAVE To everyone who participated in and worked on the Memorial Day Ceremony at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery. However, rant to the woman passing out programs wearing a political hat at this nonpartisan event, a time for all to honor those who died serving our country.