RANT to the family of Ben, the standard poodle we recently encountered at the Millersylvania State Park campground. They left him unleashed the majority of the weekend and he frequently wandered away from their campsite. For three days, we were subject to them yelling for him to come back. Telling people “there’s no need to be scared of a standard poodle” is ridiculous — just keep your dog under control!

RAVE to the Seattle Storm for such a great game to watch last weekend. Now go on and win a fifth world championship not for Seattle but for Sue Bird’s last year!

RANT to the long-ago people who thought it was a good idea to line some Capitol Hill streets with chestnut trees and rant to current homeowners that don’t sweep their sidewalks of these ugly, prickly clumps.

RAVE to a kind person. A few days ago, I was at my physical-therapy clinic and on the way our to catch my ride-hailing service, I left my cane in the reception area. I did not miss it until the following day and, retracing my steps of the day before, I called the clinic and asked about my cane. The receptionist confirmed that yes, I had left it there. I told the receptionist that I would be in for it in a couple of days. At that point, she said that it would be no trouble bringing it by my home. Sure enough, that evening the doorbell rang at my home and there was the smiling receptionist with my cane in hand. An above and beyond action and a real act of kindness.

RANT to all the people behind me in the grocery store checkout line who didn’t offer to pay for my groceries when I announced that I forgot my wallet.

RANT to people who are constantly dropping and losing their credit cards, driver’s licenses, medical cards, etc. What are these people doing? Walking around while holding these items absent-mindedly in their hands? A recent Rant & Rave submission mentioned their driver’s license was found “in some bushes.” How on Earth does that even happen?

Advertising

RAVE to the person who found my backpack on a bench in Magnolia Village and returned it to my door. I had set it down while we were having lunch but accidentally walked off without while busy trying to corral my dog and two young nieces. This unexpected kindness renewed my faith that the vast majority of people are truly good and kind.

RANT to careless dog owners. A white dog in the backyard near my home barks piteously with no apparent reason but boredom. Also, on a recent 90-degree degree day, it had no water. Care for your dog, give it water and some attention or relinquish it to a person that loves dogs. Abuse of animals is heartbreaking.

RANT to all English speakers for allowing “gift” to become a verb. Please stop saying, “I was gifted it,” or “I’m going to gift it to …” “Gift” is a noun, and gifts are given. “I was given it,” or “I’m going to give it to …” Please give the world a gift and stop torturing a word into a new meaning when we have a perfectly good word that has given it’s all for centuries.

RAVE to the crew of the ferry Wenatchee who professionally and with great respect helped with my brothers memorial.

RANT to the city of Seattle for failing to maintain the planting strip that runs down the middle of Sand Point Way Northeast. Weeds have grown so tall it’s impossible to see over them to safely turn onto the street. Weeds have grown so wide that vehicles are squeezed together in the lanes to avoid scraping our car on the shrubbery. That roadway used to be attractive but now it’s just a dumpy safety hazard!